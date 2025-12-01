Economist explains Portland’s decline



By Dr. Eric Fruits,

Economist

Guest submission for Taxpayers Association of Oregon Foundation

Two years ago, my wife went on her morning walk past the school across the street, when she saw the school’s custodian—dead on the sidewalk of what we later learned was a heart attack. If she’d been there just a few minutes earlier, she could have called 911 and tried her hand at CPR. But it was too late.

Portland faces a similar moment. The city suffers from an economic coronary—a cascade of fiscal and demographic failures that reinforce each other in what one Portland economist has called an “urban doom loop.”

The question of whether Portland “hit bottom” deserves a clear answer. And the answer is “no” because the city is still falling.

First, let’s examine the vicious cycle that sends a city down the doom loop toward hitting rock bottom. Then, let’s go over the evidence that Portland is somewhere in the middle of the loop. Last, let’s explore what we can do to get out of the loop.

Understanding Urban Economic Collapse

Urban economists use the term “doom loop” to describe a specific failure mode. When a city’s decline becomes self-perpetuating, normal policy adjustments no longer work. The mechanism operates through vicious cycles: deteriorating services drive out taxpayers, which shrinks the revenue base, which forces service cuts, which drives out more taxpayers.

Research on municipal bankruptcy identifies consistent warning signals. Beth Parker Seymour’s analysis of bankrupt American cities found that specific financial ratios accurately predict insolvency. Pennsylvania’s analysis of 2,560 municipalities concluded that 48% of cities showed signs of fiscal distress.

Detroit’s decline began in the 1960s, crossed the point of no return sometime in the 1980s, but didn’t declare bankruptcy until 2013—after more than 40 years of decline. Stockton, California crossed it around 2008; bankruptcy followed in 2012. Pittsburgh crossed it in the early 1980s when the steel manufacturing industry collapsed; the state imposed financial oversight in 2003 after twenty years of decline.

Portland is now in the middle of this process. The evidence spans multiple economic indicators, and the trends are accelerating. It doesn’t matter when it began or how we got here. That’s ancient history at this point.

The Flight of Portland’s Tax Base

Between 2020 and 2021, Multnomah County lost approximately $1 billion in taxable income. The most recent IRS data shows that the following year, the county lost another $1.2 billion in taxable income. IRS migration data shows that people leaving the county average $105,800 in annual income, while arriving residents average $73,540—a gap of $32,260 per household. Over the past two years, roughly $1 billion annually has left the county.

They’re not leaving because of the weather.

Departing residents move primarily to Clackamas County, Washington County, and especially Clark County, Washington, where they can maintain Portland-area employment while avoiding Oregon, Metro, and Multnomah County’s income taxes. This represents a direct vote of no confidence in the county’s service delivery relative to its tax burden.

The fiscal consequences extend beyond city boundaries. Multnomah County contains 19% of Oregon’s population but generates 24% of the state’s tax revenue. The Portland metro area—comprising 43% of the state’s population—produces 53% of state revenue.

Oregon’s budget structure relies on Portland’s economic engine operating at full capacity. When high earners relocate to neighboring jurisdictions, they create state-level revenue shortfalls that force cuts to municipal aid, thereby accelerating the doom loop.

Employment Base Erosion

Oregon lost more than 18,000 jobs over the past year, while the national economy added millions. Portland shed 9,600 positions in information, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services—sectors that typically pay $80,000 to $150,000 annually and support three to four service jobs through their consumption. The average income of those moving into Multnomah County is $73,540, while the average income of those moving into Clark County is $106,715. That’s a gap of $33,175.

Multnomah County’s August 2025 unemployment rate reached 5.5%, more than a full percentage point higher than the national average. The country is currently experiencing an economic expansion. Thus, the unemployment gap signals structural rather than cyclical problems.

Commercial Real Estate Collapse

Downtown Portland’s office vacancy rate stands at 34.6%, while the retail vacancy rate is 32%. A healthy office market typically maintains a vacancy rate of 10-15%; anything above 20% indicates severe distress. Portland’s vacancy rate approaches double the national average and exceeds that of San Francisco.

The July 2025 sale of the US Bancorp Tower illustrates the magnitude of value destruction. The 42-story building—known as “Big Pink” and the most prominent structure on Portland’s skyline—sold for $45 million, compared to $373 million in 2015. This represents an 88% decline over a decade. The county assessor said the sale price was “pretty close to land value.” In other words, there’s a 42-story office tower in the middle of downtown Portland that is worth approximately zero.

This transaction established a comparable for property tax appeals. More than 700 commercial property owners filed appeals in 2024, up from 277 seven years earlier. The county granted $18.3 million in property tax refunds in 2023. As each distressed sale or reassessment occurs, it triggers a cascade of appeals that erode the tax base funding city services.

The Fiscal Vise

Portland faces simultaneous pressure from two structural forces. The Oregon Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) carries a $29.4 billion unfunded liability—roughly equal to the state’s entire biennial General Fund budget. The system lost $8 billion in 2022 alone. Employer contribution rates continue climbing because Oregon’s constitution protects existing pension benefits from reduction.

Salem pays $11 million more annually for pensions than it did several years ago. Gladstone School District saw PERS costs rise from 3% to 19% of payroll. School districts statewide face a $670 million increase in pension obligations for the 2025-27 fiscal years. These mandatory payments take priority in every government budget, automatically reducing funds available for other services. Every year, automatically, more money goes to pensions, less to everything else. It’s austerity on autopilot.

Oregon’s property tax system creates the other side of the vise. The state constitution caps annual assessment growth at 3%, which normally protects taxpayers from sharp increases. The system also caps total taxes as a percentage of real market value. When market values collapse—as they have downtown—this mechanism forces tax reductions.

Big Pink’s property tax payment fell from $2.7 million annually to $860,000, a $1.9 million a year loss from one building. Multnomah County Assessor Mike Vaughn reported that compression losses were approximately $130 million in 2024, with Portland accounting for $29 million of those losses. Each new distressed sale provides comparables that trigger additional appeals and reassessments.

Rising mandatory pension costs, combined with falling property tax revenues, force cuts to discretionary services—such as parks, transportation, economic development, and permitting. These cuts make the city less attractive, accelerating the flight of high earners, which further shrinks the tax base, necessitating deeper cuts. This self-reinforcing mechanism defines the doom loop.

Investor Confidence Collapse

The Urban Land Institute ranked Portland third among 78 major metropolitan areas for real estate investment attractiveness in 2017. In 2024, Portland ranked 80th out of 81 metros. Portland State University economist Gerard Mildner summarized the shift: “No American city has fallen as fast as Portland.”

When national investors view a city as toxic—when companies opt to expand their operations elsewhere—the problem extends beyond marketing. Rebuilding investor confidence after such a collapse requires decades of demonstrated improvement, if recovery occurs at all.

Why Portland Hasn’t Hit Bottom

Portland has not hit bottom because the city continues falling. Urban death spirals rarely reach their nadir quickly. Detroit’s bottom likely occurred in the mid- to late-1980s, but bankruptcy didn’t arrive until 2013. Pittsburgh crossed its threshold around 1983 but didn’t receive state oversight until 2003. The gap reflects how long institutions can defer reckoning through accounting adjustments, deferred maintenance, and incremental cuts.

Portland today resembles Detroit circa 1980 or Pittsburgh circa 1990—in the middle of a decline that can continue for decades absent radical intervention. All trends point downward, and the rate of decline is accelerating. The city faces perhaps two to five years to demonstrate population stabilization, renewed investment, and fiscal improvement.

Without visible reversal by 2030, the perception will harden that Portland has entered terminal decline. Once that perception takes hold, it becomes self-fulfilling as capital and talent systematically avoid the region.

Incremental changes will not work. We need immediate, radical action.

PERS Reform at State Level

The $28 billion PERS unfunded liability strangles the state government as well as every Oregon municipality and school district. County and city governments cannot solve this problem locally. Mayors, city and county councilors, and school board members should descend on Salem to demand that the legislature reform PERS. Legislators may not listen to business leaders or voters, but they will listen to their friends and colleagues in local government.

Governor Tina Kotek and the Oregon Legislature must prioritize pension reform above all other policy objectives. If the state constitution blocks reform, then change the constitution. Other states have done it.

Without substantial PERS reform, the alternative is watching every government in Oregon cut services to fund pension obligations for a system heading toward insolvency.

Emergency Tax Competitiveness Reform

We’re losing about $1 billion in taxable income annually to tax competition.

Portland should immediately freeze or roll back local income and business taxes. The Metro homeless tax should be suspended until it demonstrates results. Multnomah County’s Preschool for All tax should be eliminated altogether, never to be revisited. Every tax must pass this test: Does it raise revenue to provide services to the people who stay, or does it drive people away?

Progressive taxation sounds great in a college classroom, but it backfires when those who face ever-higher taxes load up the moving van.

Commercial Real Estate Emergency Response

When a third of downtown office space sits vacant and landmark buildings sell for 12 cents on the dollar, emergency measures become justified. We need more people to work downtown and live downtown.

Remote work is here to stay. There’s not much that can be done about that. However, the local government has made downtown a hostile environment for employers and their employees.

Portland’s and Multnomah County’s decisions to distribute tents and tolerate encampments, combined with Measure 110’s drug decriminalization, produced catastrophic results visible in downtown vacancy rates and property value destruction. The city needs immediate enforcement: clear unauthorized encampments, prosecute theft and vandalism, shut down open-air drug markets, and pair enforcement with treatment requirements.

Metro and Multnomah County impose onerous income taxes on their residents as well as on those who work in their jurisdictions—even if they don’t live there. Employers face enormous pressure from their employees to “get out” so the employees won’t pay taxes for services they don’t receive. When an employer relocates from Portland to Clark County, the workers receive a higher paycheck without a raise.

Portland needs bold steps to revive the real estate market. That means ending inclusionary zoning and rent control. But that’s just the beginning. The city should eliminate all zoning, design review, historic review, system development charges, and any permitting unrelated to safety until vacancy rates meet national levels.

The Choice Portland Faces

Detroit chose to protect pensions over services, avoid difficult conversations about tax base erosion, and pursue incremental reforms when radical action was required. The city’s population fell from 1.8 million to 700,000 over four decades before bankruptcy finally forced restructuring.

Pittsburgh chose to face reality. When the state imposed fiscal oversight in 2003, the city cut its workforce by 20%, reformed pensions, and restructured government operations. Pittsburgh today serves as a model of post-industrial recovery, characterized by stability, growth, and economic diversification.

Portland stands at this fork now. The city has less than five years to demonstrate that reversal is possible. After that window closes, perception hardens into reality. Capital flows to other cities. Talented workers build careers elsewhere. The doom loop becomes irreversible without external intervention that may never arrive.

We have a choice: face reality and take radical action, or shrug our shoulders, watch the decline, take a sip of chardonnay, and say, “Well, we tried.”

To business leaders: Stop being polite. Demand change or relocate—not as a threat, but as an economic reality. If your political leaders aren’t serious people, vote them out and replace them with someone who is serious.

To elected officials: Your legacy is being written now. You’ll either be leaders who saved Portland or waffled while it declined into irrelevance. There is no middle ground. You cannot study or process your way out. Choose: radical action or terminal decline.

To every Portlander: Stop pretending this is someone else’s problem. Demand accountability. Demand results. Demand change.

We have only a few years. After that, the perception hardens into reality, the doom loop becomes irreversible, and we spend a generation raising taxes on a dwindling tax base to support ever-diminished services.

Right now, Portland still has a pulse. We can still call 911. We can still perform CPR. But if we walk past this crisis, if we convince ourselves someone else will help, if we wait just a little longer to act—we’ll find ourselves standing over a body we were too late to save.

The bottom is coming.