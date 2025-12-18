Chamber commends House passing INVEST Act



By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

Press Release,

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Flood, senior vice president of the Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement applauding the House’s passage of H.R. 3383, the INVEST Act. This legislation includes over 20 bipartisan bills that support U.S. capital formation and improve investor participation.

“This bill is a net-positive for the American economy that will unlock capital for small businesses and modernize regulations, allowing more Americans to invest in U.S. financial growth and innovation. We commend the Financial Services Committee for its thoughtful and dedicated work during the 119th Congress to advance policies that help companies grow and create jobs while allowing more investors to participate in the financial success of American businesses.”