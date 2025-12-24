Business response to Governor’s Roadmap

What happened: On Dec. 3, Gov. Kotek responded to Oregon’s weakening economy and steadily eroding business climate by releasing Oregon’s Prosperity Roadmap, which identifies three goals: a top 10 spot in CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business ranking (Oregon is currently 39th), a top 10 spot in CNBC’s workforce subranking (Oregon is currently 23rd), and annual GDP growth of 2.2%, exceeding the state’s 2024 rate.

Road map strategies: To reach these goals, the roadmap includes the following, among other things:

Establish the position of chief prosperity officer and create the Governor’s Prosperity Council. Among other things, the council and chief prosperity officer will recommend tax changes to be considered in 2027. The governor intends to name people to these roles by Dec. 31.

Introduce legislation in 2026 creating a program to fast-track permitting for large projects.

Direct state agencies to submit permit inventories and look for opportunities to streamline licensing, permitting and certification.

Direct Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, to improve existing tools such as the strategic investment program and develop an economic development strategy focusing on key areas, including business retention and expansion and incentive modernization.

Enhance outreach to major employers.

Good first steps: OBI appreciates the governor’s focus on Oregon’s economy and business climate and supports the steps she has proposed. These are important first steps in reversing the state’s decline, and the effort will require sustained political will to succeed. Read OBI’s full statement here.

Oregon Leadership Summit: It was encouraging to hear the governor and others talk about the need to address Oregon’s economic performance at the annual Oregon Leadership Summit, which took place Dec. 8. The event’s panelists and speakers noted many opportunities for improvement involving the state’s land use system, its approach to permitting, its business climate and even the Moda Center, which plays a key role in bringing visitors and revenue to Portland.