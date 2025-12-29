

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

It’ll be easier to fly from Portland to four cities next spring after on Alaska Airlines adds flights to St. Louis, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. The company headquartered in Seattle announced it will add four new daily routes beginning May 13. While flying to Idaho Falls year-round, and added year-round flights to Kauai in Hawaii, the carrier will offer the three other direct routes only during the summer. It also added a second flight to Newark, N.J., and boosted to three the number of daily flights to Santa Rosa, Calif. The additions bring the total number of Alaska flights from Portland to 62, making it the largest carrier with passenger growth up 27 percent so far this year. The company is also adding flights from Seattle, Honolulu, San Diego, and Ontario, Calif.