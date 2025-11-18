Wyden: Release report on phone network insecurities



Wyden, Warner Demand Release of CISA Report on Insecurity of U.S. Phone Networks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has Ignored Multiple Requests to Release Vital Information; Following China’s Salt Typhoon Hack of U.S. Networks, Americans Deserve to see the Unclassified Report

By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden,

(11/13/25) Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mark Warner, D-Va., vice-chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, demanded the release of a report detailing specific, serious threats to U.S. phone networks, which the Trump administration has refused to release.

“The continued suppression of a report identifying serious vulnerabilities of the U.S. telecommunications sector undermines the public’s understanding of these threats and stymies an important public debate on a path forward to secure the U.S. telecommunications sector and protect the U.S. government and all Americans who rely on that sector,” Wyden and Warner wrote in a letter sent today.

Federal inaction on telephone network security has enabled foreign governments to repeatedly spy on Americans, threatening U.S. national security. Most notably, the Salt Typhoon hack of several U.S. telecommunications companies in 2024 by actors affiliated with the Chinese government reportedly targeted the communications of senior U.S. government officials and maintained deep access to sensitive communications infrastructure.

Wyden, a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has repeatedly asked CISA to release the unclassified report, titled “U.S. Telecommunications Insecurity 2022,” but he has been stonewalled by the agency.

Wyden’s legislation to require the release of the report passed the Senate unanimously in June, and the agency announced it would make the report public, but the Trump administration has continued to stonewall its release three months later.

Wyden and Warner wrote that increased transparency about U.S. telephone network security is essential to spurring the government and phone companies to shore up security vulnerabilities. They also called on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard to encourage the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish mandatory minimum cybersecurity standards for phone networks.