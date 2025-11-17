Wells Fargo lays of hundreds

By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

The fourth quarter of 2025 has brought devastating news to employees at Wells Fargo, Oregon’s fifth-largest bank, which plans to lay off 444 workers in Portland, Hillsboro and Salem by Dec. 26. Hillsboro’s call center will see 263 employees laid off, while 147 in Salem will lose their jobs. The remainder work in downtown Portland. The bank offered 60-day notices and severance packages with the amount determined by each employee’s years of service. The bank had said in December 2024 that it planned to close the centers in Hillsboro and Salem.