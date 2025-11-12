Senator Starr responds to Gov. Kotek Signing $4.3B Transportation Tax Hike



By Oregon State Senator,

SALEM, Ore. – Senate Republican Leader Bruce Starr (R–Dundee) released the following statement today after Governor Tina Kotek signed House Bill 3991:

“After delaying for more than a month to keep Oregonians from weighing in on this historic tax increase, Governor Kotek finally signed her $4.3 billion transportation tax hike into law. First, she ignored Republican legislators who were ready to craft a bipartisan package focused on preserving maintenance, operations, and frontline jobs within ODOT. Then, she ignored thousands of Oregonians who pleaded with her not to add more financial burden to their already expensive everyday lives. And finally, she ignored members of her own party who warned that her delay tactics undermine public trust and violate the basic values of democracy and good governance.

At every turn, she chose to protect a broken status quo that raises costs on struggling families while failing to fix the structural problems that created this crisis. But Oregonians will not be silenced, and their voices will not be ignored. They will have the opportunity to weigh in, hold their leaders accountable, and demand a transportation system that works for the people who pay for it.”