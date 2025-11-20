NFIB: Make health care affordable



Small businesses call for legislative solutions to address the growing health coverage affordability crisis

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nov. 19, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business, the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, submitted testimony for the record to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance ahead of its hearing entitled, “The Rising Cost of Health Care: Considering Meaningful Solutions for all Americans” outlining the impact high health premium costs are having on small business owners and offering solutions to address the growing affordability crisis.

“Small business owners know the status quo is not sustainable, and the current system is breaking them, and the health of their employees,” said Tyler Dever, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations. “Small businesses understand Congress cannot continue to throw money at problems and expect a different result. To solve these long-term problems requires going after the root causes—the mandates, laws, restrictions—that are fueling the exploding costs, decreased competition, and restricting small business, consumer and patient options.

“On behalf of small businesses across the country, we appreciate your willingness to discuss the root causes of exploding healthcare costs. We look forward to working with you to provide small businesses and their employees with more affordable and flexible options.”

In February, NFIB released a policy paper titled, “Addressing the Health Insurance Affordability Crisis for Small Businesses.” The findings reveal a dire prognosis for the small-group insurance market as employer-provided health coverage is becoming unsustainable for millions of small businesses and their employees. The report also highlights the top legislative solutions Congress should enact to provide relief for small businesses.

In NFIB’s most recent Problems & Priorities survey, small businesses ranked the cost of health insurance as the number one small business problem, a position it has held since 1986.