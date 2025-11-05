Guilty plea in $567,000 pandemic aid theft



By Oregon U.S. Attorney Office,

Press Release,

(11/4/2025) PORTLAND, Ore.—A Seaside, Oregon, woman pleaded guilty today to stealing more than $567,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits from the Oregon Employment Department (OED).

Tamara Fulmer, 47, pleaded guilty today to one count of Theft of Government Benefits.

According to court documents, between May 2020 and October 2021, Fulmer used the personal information of 27 individuals to fraudulently apply for pandemic unemployment insurance benefits (UI benefits).

Based on Fulmer’s misrepresentations, OED paid out $567,930 in UI benefits. Fulmer deposited at least 236 UI checks totaling $68,773 into her own personal account and cashed many of the UI checks at a gas station in Seaside without the applicant’s knowledge or permission.

OED paid Fulmer an additional $13,353 after she submitted her own fraudulent UI application where she falsely claimed she had not applied for or received disability despite receiving disability payments since 2004.

On February 19, 2025, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a one-count indictment charging Fulmer with Theft of Government Property.

Fulmer faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. She will be sentenced on February 18, 2026, before a U.S. District Court Judge.

As part of the plea agreement, Fulmer has agreed to forfeit the proceeds from her criminal activity and pay $581,283 in restitution as recommended by the government.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, and the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Meredith D.M. Bateman, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.