Dozens of small businesses offered free food during shutdown



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

When the government shut down threatened funding for SNAP, local businesses in the Portland metro area stepped up to make sure people in their communities didn’t go hungry. When 750,000 Oregonians lost benefits Nov. 1 under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, businesses offered free meals for recipients, among them women, children and people with disabilities according to The Portland Business Journal. . Among businesses offering free food were AG Burrito Shop, Astera, Café Olli, Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, DB Dessert Company, Delicious Donuts, GeekEasy Café, Golden Triangle PDX, Grassa, Heretic Coffee, Ice Queen, Javelina Indigenous Dining, Mama Chow’s Kitchen, Mikiko Mochi Donuts, Montavilla Brew Works, Nan’s Taqueria, The Pharmacy PDX, Pizzeria Stellina, Salvi PDX, Mirisata and El Sombrero.