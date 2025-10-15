Con. Bonamici: 3 bipartisan bills to increase access to jobs



Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici,

Press Release,

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) announced that she is leading a bipartisan package of legislation to provide more pathways into the workforce and strengthen the economy.

The package of workforce development legislation includes three bills that would increase access to youth career counseling programs, apprenticeships, and workforce training programs.

The ACCESS Act – introduced with Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) – would improve career counseling programs for youth to help them access high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand jobs.

The BUILDS Act – also co-led by Rep. Thompson – would provide workers with skills needed to fill infrastructure jobs by creating new grants for industry partnerships in the infrastructure sector. The bill includes funding for support services, including child care and transportation, to help workers stay in and complete workforce programs.

The PARTNERS Act – co-led with Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Haley Stevens (D-MI), and Zach Nunn (R-IA) – would establish a grant program to support the creation and expansion of industry partnerships to help small- and medium-sized businesses develop work-based learning programs and provide mentoring and support services for workers.

“Having a robust workforce is essential to growing the economy, and there are commonsense steps we can take to help workers find and obtain quality jobs,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “Investing in partnerships among businesses, schools, and community partners is essential so we can continue to support and grow the workforce. I am pleased to work with my colleagues Reps. Thompson, Guthrie, Stevens, and Nunn to create more opportunities for good-paying jobs that are needed in today’s economy.”

“As Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Career and Technical Education Caucus, I am proud to join Rep. Bonamici in introducing these two critical pieces of legislation that will help connect the next generation to in-demand jobs and support our nation’s workforce,” Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson said. “These bills continue to support Americans looking to climb the ladder of opportunity and develop skills to find high-quality, family-sustaining jobs.”

“As our country continues to reshore manufacturing, we must have a skilled workforce ready to meet demand. Apprenticeships are an excellent way to provide millions of Americans with access to on-the-job training and profitable future careers in countless fields,” said Congressman Brett Guthrie. “As the co-Chair of the Apprenticeship Caucus, I am honored to reintroduce the PARTNERS Act to establish a grant program to allow small and medium businesses to create industry partnerships advancing work-based opportunities.”

“Helping small and medium-sized businesses expand their training programs opens pathways to high-wage, secure jobs for workers and provides businesses with a skilled workforce,” said Congresswoman Haley Stevens. “That is why I am proud to once again co-lead the PARTNERS Act, which will give Michigan businesses the tools they need to empower their workers and build successful companies. I will always be working towards solutions that help Michigan and our nation maintain our best-in-class workforce.”

“Not every career starts with a four-year degree, and it shouldn’t have to,” said Rep. Zach Nunn. “In Iowa, we know the value of hard work and hands-on training. The PARTNERS Act helps local businesses offer paid, skill-building jobs that lead directly to long-term employment. It’s a win for working families, employers, and Iowa.”

“The bipartisan ACCESS, BUILDS, and PARTNERS Acts introduced by Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici provide exactly the kind of investment and support needed to strengthen workforce development programs across the country,” said Connie Ashbrook and Janelle DeJan, Co-Chairs of the National Taskforce on Tradeswomen’s Issues. “These bills will expand opportunities for women and other underrepresented workers to enter and thrive in the construction industry—helping meet the urgent demand for skilled workers while ensuring our nation’s infrastructure is built by a more diverse and inclusive workforce.”

“As a country, we are making important investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and technology but the promise of these investments won’t be fully realized without the support of workers with the skills required to do the work. These bills will help us meet our nation’s workforce needs by bringing employers together, supporting workers’ access to skills training and supportive services, and providing our nation’s young people with awareness of the career opportunities available to them.” – National Skills Coalition

“The next generation of workers needs to know about the high-quality, in-demand jobs in emerging industries, and the ACCESS Act will provide access to professional assistance in navigating those opportunities,” said Brad Turner-Little, President & CEO, National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB). “The National Association of Workforce Boards is proud to endorse the ACCESS Act, and applauds Congresswoman Bonamici and Congressman Thompson for their leadership on this issue.”

The ACCESS Act has been endorsed by: Jobs for the Future, National Association of Workforce Boards, National Skills Coalition, ACTE, Advance CTE, National Taskforce on Tradeswomen’s Issues, and National Community Action Foundation.

The BUILDS Act has been endorsed by: Jobs for the Future, National Skills Coalition, ACTE, Advance CTE, National Taskforce on Tradeswomen’s Issues, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and National Community Action Foundation.

The PARTNERS Act has been endorsed by: Jobs for the Future, National Skills Coalition, National Taskforce on Tradeswomen’s Issues, U.S. Conference of Mayors, and National Community Action Foundation.

Bonamici and Guthrie also introduced a bipartisan resolution designating September 2025 as National Workforce Development Month. The text of the resolution is available here.