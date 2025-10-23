Chamber Opposes Proposed Global Shipping Carbon Fee



U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce today voiced strong opposition to a newly proposed global shipping carbon fee by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization, citing significant economic and procedural concerns. Marty Durbin, Senior Vice President for Policy and President of the Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, issued the following statement in response:

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly opposes the International Maritime Organization’s proposed global shipping carbon fee, as it would impose billions of dollars in new compliance and fuel costs that ripple through every sector of the economy and raise prices for consumers. A unilateral global tax of this nature risks distorting markets and discouraging investment in cleaner shipping technologies, and the fact the measure advanced through a rushed and opaque process in which many member countries did not affirmatively support it raises important process concerns.”

“The Chamber applauds the Trump Administration’s leadership in resisting this misguided measure and urges international regulators to pursue technology-neutral, market-based pathways that strengthen—not hinder—global commerce.”