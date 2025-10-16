Chamber names 10 top disruptors



U.S. Chamber of Commerce Names 10 U.S. Small Businesses as the Top ‘Disruptors’

By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

Meet 10 companies that have boldly ventured into uncharted territory by introducing groundbreaking products or services.

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, recognized 10 small businesses as the top “Disruptors” among the annual CO—100 list recognizing America’s top 100 small businesses for 2025. “The Disruptors” category, sponsored by T-Mobile for Business, honors companies embodying the spirit of disruption by challenging the status quo and setting new industry benchmarks.

The honorees span industries from education and arts-and-crafts to fitness and adventure, and they share a common trait: the ability to turn momentum into measurable impact. Whether through product innovation, operational excellence, or market disruption, the “Disruptors” are driving job creation and economic vitality in their communities and beyond.

The Top “Disruptors” are as follows:

• Bridges Learning Center, Casa Grande, AZ

• Dino Drop-In/Explore Montessori, Bozeman, MT

• IronGlove Studio, LLC, Oregon City, OR

• Merry Pin, Washington, DC

• ParentCamp Consulting LLC, Cincinnati, OH

• Press for Success, South Portland, ME

• Puzzle Rides, Pheonix, AZ

• Sprout Labs Inc., Needham, MA

• The Fit In Wellness, Brooklyn, NY

• Valor, Fort Worth, TX

The U.S. Chamber’s 2025 CO—100 list honors 100 exceptional small businesses from across 35 states and Washington, D.C., selected from over 12,500 applicants. Among these, the Distributors represent a powerful force of expansion and ambition.

From October 6-8, the CO—100 will be celebrated at premier events at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and gain access to some of the most influential names in business through the Small Business Forum. At an awards dinner, 10 businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence and receive $2,000 each. One standout company will be named America’s Top Small Business and receive a $25,000 prize.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The CO—100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision. These entrepreneurs and teams are not only shaping their local communities—they’re setting new standards for what’s possible in business.”

Learn more about the CO—100 honorees shaping our communities here.