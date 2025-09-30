NFIB: Shield Act for small business

Editor’s Pick: J. Williams
In: Uncategorized
Tuesday September 30, 2025
No Comments yet, we're awaiting your thoughts      

New op-ed from NFIB expert outlines the importance of the SHIELD Act for small businesses
By NFIB,
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 30, 2025) – The Center Square published an op-ed from NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations Tyler Dever on how small businesses are impacted by expanding unemployment insurance (UI) eligibility requirements, and why it is imperative that Congress pass the Securing Help for Involuntary Employment Loss and Displacement (SHIELD) Act to protect Main Street businesses nationwide.Dever writes:“Small business owners already shoulder the cost of the unemployment system through payroll taxes that fuel their state’s unemployment trust fund. Forcing Main Street business owners to fund benefits for striking workers not only leaves small businesses high and dry in a difficult labor market, but it unfairly undermines the integrity of the unemployment system. Allowing striking workers to collect unemployment benefits threatens the consistent and dependable workforce that small businesses and their communities so desperately need.

“A recent nationwide study of small business owners conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found that ‘Locating Qualified Employees’ ranks as the fifth most severe problem in a list of 75 issues Main Street business owners face, with 27% of them evaluating it as a critical problem. This research makes it clear that while many small businesses are struggling to find and retain qualified workers, allowing striking workers to collect unemployment benefits will only worsen this problem and further distort labor markets.

“The SHIELD Act would restore the balance to the relationship an employer has with their employees and ensures that unemployment benefits are available to the individuals the programs were intended to help. Congress must pass the SHIELD Act and protect Main Street business owners who are responsible for nearly two-thirds of private sector job growth in this country. Delivering this relief will level the playing field for our nation’s top job creators, allowing them to continue to grow, hire, and give back to their communities.”

Read the full op-ed online here.

Print This Post Print This Post

Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.