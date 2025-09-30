NFIB: Shield Act for small business

“A recent nationwide study of small business owners conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business found that ‘Locating Qualified Employees’ ranks as the fifth most severe problem in a list of 75 issues Main Street business owners face, with 27% of them evaluating it as a critical problem. This research makes it clear that while many small businesses are struggling to find and retain qualified workers, allowing striking workers to collect unemployment benefits will only worsen this problem and further distort labor markets.

“The SHIELD Act would restore the balance to the relationship an employer has with their employees and ensures that unemployment benefits are available to the individuals the programs were intended to help. Congress must pass the SHIELD Act and protect Main Street business owners who are responsible for nearly two-thirds of private sector job growth in this country. Delivering this relief will level the playing field for our nation’s top job creators, allowing them to continue to grow, hire, and give back to their communities.”

Read the full op-ed online here.