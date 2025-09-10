Farmworker contests ICE arrest



By Oregon Small Business Association of Oregon,

A 25-year-old Guatemalan man living in Woodburn, Ore., is challenging his detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who arrested four of seven workers during a raid on an Oregon blueberry farm. Before dawn on Aug. 7, ICE agents in unmarked SUVs stopped a 2006 Ford van on Oregon 211 near Hubbard, Ore., as it carried workers to a field to harvest blueberries, and when the driver didn’t roll down the window, they smashed it, court records stated. One of the four, identified as L.J.P.L., challenged his arrest in U.S. District Court in Portland, saying he had sought asylum after escaping the country to avoid the people who killed his brother, checked in regularly with ICE, and never committed any crimes. Agents say he had two orders to leave the United States, one in 2009 and another in 2014.