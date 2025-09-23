Business group releases scorecard

OBI this month released the Oregon Scorecard, a web-based collection of data and rankings that shed light on Oregon’s business climate and declining economic competitiveness. For each piece of information, the Oregon Scorecard also presents up to 20 years of historical data in graphical form.

It is now widely known that Oregon’s economic competitiveness is waning. In 2025, the state fell a stunning 11 places in CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business ranking and now sits only 39th. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation, meanwhile, ranks Oregon only 49th for corporate taxes.

These trends are alarming, as is much of the economic data collected on the Oregon Scorecard. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, to support philanthropy and to generate revenue for public services.

Beyond traditional economic indicators, like tax rankings and GDP growth, Oregonians can find information about education outcomes, housing affordability and electricity prices, population, crime rates and other indicators that contribute to the state’s overall economic picture.

To solve the problems facing Oregon, policymakers must focus on improving private-sector health and commit to economic development.