Oregon losses 4,300 jobs



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Oregon saw a nonfarm job loss of 4,300 in June, after losing 2,100 jobs in May, according to the Oregon Employment Department as reported in The Coos Bay World. Most of the losses were in manufacturing, leisure, professional and business services, retail trade, and other services. In the past year, the manufacturing sector has lost 7,700 jobs, down 4.1 percent. Jobs increased by 900 in health care and 1,600 in social assistance. Jobs also grew in nursing and residential care. Statewide unemployment in June stood at 4.9 percent, up a bit from 4.8 percent in May.