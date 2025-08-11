NFIB: Labor threats facing Small Businesses



By NFIB,

In a new op-ed in The Washington Reporter, Dylan Rosnick, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relationshighlights the labor threats facing small business owners and outlines how certain policy proposals in Congress could decimate Main Street businesses. Rosnick urges lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to deliver relief by rejecting radical, big-government mandates that bury small businesses in uncertainty, regulatory burdens, and red tape.

Rosnick writes:

“Small businesses employ nearly half this country’s workforce and represent 99.9% of all American businesses. For the American workforce to be successful, small businesses must be successful.

“Yet nationwide research shows that workforce challenges are a problem. According to a recent study by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), nearly 25% of small businesses list “locating qualified employees” and “finding and keeping skilled employees” as critical issues facing their business. Further, 36% of small businesses report job openings they can’t fill.

“Making this problem worse, certain policy proposals in Congress are a direct threat to small businesses and their workforce. These proposals could decimate Main Street businesses by dramatically increasing government involvement in everyday operations, increasing labor and employment mandates, and increasing costs to acquire and retain qualified employees.”

