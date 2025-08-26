Man sentenced for 5 fraud Covid aid fund scams



By US Attorney, Oregon District

Press Release,

A federal jury in Portland found Peter Igwacho, 64, a Cameroonian national residing in Anchorage, Alaska, guilty for wire fraud.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between April 2020 and October 2021, during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Igwacho filed at least five fraudulent applications for pandemic stimulus funds through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. The information on those forms, in support of his request for stimulus funds, was fraudulent. The applications submitted by Igwacho were filed on behalf of a sole proprietorship that did not, in fact, have actual business operations, payrolled employees, or the reported gross revenues.

Further, upon receipt of the stimulus funds, Igwacho did not spend those funds on approved pandemic-related expenses but instead spent the money on personal expenses. The PPP and EIDL programs were designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 23, 2024, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a three-count superseding indictment charging Igwacho with wire fraud.

Igwacho faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on November 18, 2025, before a U.S. District Judge.

This case was investigated by the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General and Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. It was prosecuted by Robert Trisotto and Meredith Bateman, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.

Updated August 22, 2025