Lawmakers expand veteran preference to National Guard



7/29/25 Oregon Legislature Expands Veterans’ Preference to National Guard Members

July 29, 2025

By Nicole Elgin & Avery Tunstill

Barran Liebman LLP Law,

The Oregon Legislature recently enacted SB 808, which allows for former and current Oregon National Guard members to benefit from Oregon’s veterans’ preference law. The law is effective January 1, 2026.

What Is “Veterans’ Preference”?

Since the 1970s, Oregon law has required public employers to give preference in hiring and promotion to veterans and disabled veterans. Veterans, in most instances, have the right to an interview and a preference in the selection process for public employer jobs. These laws exist in many jurisdictions across the country, including federal veterans’ preference, to recognize the sacrifices veterans make by serving our country and acknowledge the large obligation the government owes to disabled veterans.

Who Does Veterans’ Preference Apply To?

Prior to the 2025 bill, Oregon’s veterans’ preference law provided a definition of veteran that did not include those who served in the Oregon National Guard. The new law expands veterans’ preference to “state servicemembers” and “former state servicemembers” that are defined to mean a person who is a member of the Oregon National Guard or someone who was discharged or released from the Oregon National Guard under honorable conditions. As a reminder, veterans’ preference only applies to job positions with public employers, such as local and state government.

