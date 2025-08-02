2 armed robbers pose as DEA agents



By U.S. Attorney, Oregon District

Press release,

MEDFORD, Ore.—Two San Antonio, Texas, men were sentenced to federal prison Thursday for conspiring to travel from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit an armed robbery while disguised as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Jose Manuel Lopez, 24, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release, and Juan Carlos Conchas, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised release. Restitution to the victim was ordered to be paid jointly.

According to court documents, on March 12, 2022, deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural address in Josephine County, Oregon after receiving reports of an armed robbery in progress. The deputies found a residence with a closed driveway gate and two empty vehicles with Texas license plates in the driveway with their doors open. Deputies saw several people running toward the back of the property and found victims inside the house. The victims reported that armed individuals dressed in what appeared to be DEA attire and wearing body armor arrived at the property and used zip ties and duct tape to restrain several of them.

The deputies searched the property and found large plastic totes containing packaged marijuana in the buildings and vehicles. They also found body armor, firearms, ammunition, shell casings, and badges that resembled those carried by DEA agents along the path that the defendants used to flee the property.

Investigators learned that in late February 2022, the group traveled from San Antonio to Southern Oregon to steal over 200 pounds of marijuana and recovered photographs taken by the group in which they posed with firearms while dressed as DEA agents.

On October 13, 2022, Lopez and Conchas were located and arrested in San Antonio.

On September 1, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a three-count indictment charging Morales, Acuna, Conchas and co-conspirators with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On December 6, 2024, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery and conspiring to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute.

On April 16, 2025, Conchas pleaded guilty to conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery and conspiring to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute.

In addition, four co-conspirators have pleaded guilty and been sentenced on felony charges stemming from their roles in the conspiracy.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. It is being prosecuted by Judith R. Harper, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Updated August 15, 2025