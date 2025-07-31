US Chamber cheers Trump AI plan



By U.S. Chamber of Commerce,

WASHINGTON, D.C.—U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement after the release of the Trump Administration’s AI Action Plan to ensure U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence:

“We applaud President Trump and his administration for issuing the AI Action Plan to strengthen U.S. global leadership in artificial intelligence.

“This forward-looking plan takes steps to accelerate innovation by fixing a regulatory landscape hobbled by conflicting state-level laws and activist-driven overreach, streamlining permitting for critical AI infrastructure, ensuring reliable and affordable energy for consumers and businesses, and advancing U.S. leadership in AI diplomacy. These proposed actions will position the United States to tackle our most pressing challenges and lead the global AI race by setting the gold standard for the development and deployment of responsible, transformative technologies.

“America is counting on this crucial technology to propel economic growth for all sectors, from small business to energy and health care, and the AI Action Plan presents a roadmap to unlock AI’s full potential. We will work with the administration to help implement this plan and foster a competitive, open, and innovation-driven AI ecosystem.”

The Chamber submitted comments to the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation regarding the Action Plan in March 2025.