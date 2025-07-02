Small Businesses Back Landmark Tax Relief Bill



BY NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 28, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act as an NFIB Key Vote for the 119th Congress. NFIB sent a letter urging Senators to advance this legislation, which will provide historic small business tax relief.

“By making the 20% Small Business Deduction permanent, The One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivers a major win for Main Street by preventing a massive tax increase on America’s small businesses,” said Adam Temple, NFIB Senior Vice President for Advocacy. “The historic pro-business policies in this bill will empower small business owners to grow, hire, and invest in their communities. NFIB strongly encourages Senators to seize this historic opportunity to provide over 33 million small business owners with permanent tax relief and support the Graham substitute amendment to H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Read the full letter here.

The 20% Small Business Deduction was created as a part of the 2017 tax law to level the playing field between small businesses and larger corporations. If this deduction is not made permanent, taxes will increase on over 30 million small businesses at the end of 2025. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act would make the Small Business Deduction permanent and avoid a massive tax hike on a majority of America’s small businesses.