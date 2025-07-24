NFIB highlights (PERMIT) Act



Small businesses support commonsense legislation to provide clarity and reduce excessive government regulation

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 21, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, announced that H.R. 3898, the Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today (PERMIT) Act will be an NFIB Key Vote for the 119th Congress. NFIB sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives in support of the legislation which, if enacted, will deliver a long overdue fix to the Clean Water Act’s (CWA) permitting framework and will provide small business owners with much needed certainty surrounding the permitting process.

“Over the last several decades small business owners have dealt with constant changes to the CWA which has prevented them from being able to plan for the future,” said Adam Temple, NFIB Senior Vice President for Advocacy. “The PERMIT Act realigns the CWA to its original intent, which is to preserve water quality while setting clear rules for businesses so that they can plan appropriately.

“NFIB urges Congress to move swiftly to enact H.R. 3898, the Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today (PERMIT) Act. This bill will restore certainty to the permitting process and allow small businesses to grow without being held back by unclear or excessive government regulation. A vote in favor of H.R. 3898 will be considered an NFIB Key Vote for the 119th Congress.”