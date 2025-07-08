Business review of 2025 Legislature

FISH & CHIPS battered: As the session started, nearly $40 million remained in the Oregon CHIPs fund established in 2023. OBI supported two bills relating to this fund: HB 2277, which decoupled Oregon’s CHIPs funds from federal investment requirements; and HB 2322, which allocated $25 million of the remaining funds to a new companion fund, Fostering Innovation Strength at Home (FISH). FISH funding would have been available to a larger range of industries than CHIPs funds. No known opposition to the legislation existed, and the House Committee on Small Business, Economic Development and Trade passed both unanimously.

In the meantime, $10 million of the CHIPs fund’s remaining $40 million was diverted to related child care infrastructure. This wasn’t an ideal use of the money, but there is a nexus to the original agreement from 2023. The remaining $30 million was approved for “carryover” from 2023-25 to the current biennium via the Business Oregon budget.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means passed HB 2322, expanding eligibility by adding the FISH fund and allocating half of the carried-over $30 million. Another different bill, SB 960, swept the other $15 million for general purposes. But here’s the catch: The Senate didn’t pass HB 2322, and it died. Thus, there is no FISH fund, just the preexisting CHIPs fund. And the sweep in SB 960 specifically referenced a sweep from the FISH and CHIPs fund. So, statutory analysis leads us to believe that all that work was done to end up right back where we started. There is $30 million left in the CHIPS fund from 2023.

In the end, the Legislature failed to pass even the most modest of economic development bills – HB 2322 – while approving a related bill – SB 960 – predicated on the passage of a bill that failed.

Prevailing wage expanded: HB 2688 barely passed both chambers in the last days of session. The bill requires the payment of the prevailing wage to workers in off-site facilities that are manufacturing certain items for public works projects. While proponents say these items must be custom-made (or bespoke) for a specific project, it is unclear how BOLI will enforce the law and how the agency will interpret “custom” and “bespoke.” Local governments have made it clear that the bill will make many projects much more expensive, including housing. On June 26, the House passed the bill 31-22. Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, joined most Democrats in voting for the bill. Notably, Democrats Annessa Hartman of Happy Valley, Shannon Isadore of Portland and Mari Watanabe of Bethany voted against the bill. On June 27, the Senate passed the bill 16-13 with Democrats Jeff Golden of Ashland and Mark Meek of Oregon City joining Republicans in opposing it.

Lodging tax bills: A pair of bills involving transient lodging taxes died in the session’s waning days. HB 3962 generally would have reduced the share of local transient lodging tax (TLT) revenue that must be used for tourism promotion or tourism-related facilities from 70% to 40%. HB 2977 would have increased the statewide TLT from 1.5% to 2.75% and directed the new revenue to wildlife preservation. Both narrowly passed the House, and each received a hearing and passed out of a Senate committee. Fortunately, both subsequently languished and failed to receive a full Senate vote. OBI was proud to join the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association and many local chambers and tourism/marketing organizations in opposing these changes. Transient lodging taxes are among the state’s few remaining sources of funding dedicated to economic development.

Salt cap workaround: The Senate on June 17 unanimously passed SB 111, which as amended would have extended Oregon’s SALT cap workaround program, expanded it to businesses organized as trusts and allowed individual members of pass-through businesses to opt out of the program. However, the House Committee on Revenue stripped out the expansion and opt-out provisions, passing a version that simply extended the program until 2028. Even this pared-down version would have helped state businesses, however. Unfortunately, the House never held a floor vote on this important policy, and leaders never explained why. As a result, Oregon’s private sector will lose an important tool to reduce its tax burden without also reducing state revenue. The state’s economic competitiveness will suffer.

Insurance bill dies: SB 174 would have punished insurance companies under Oregon’s extreme Unlawful Trade Practices Act for even minor violations of Oregon’s extensive insurance regulatory framework. Nevertheless, it passed the Senate on June 23 by a 16-12 vote. Fortunately, the bill subsequently sat in the House Committee on Rules for the rest of session. It would have increased litigation and insurance costs in Oregon dramatically.

Misguided ‘disconnect’ dies: HB 2092 would have changed Oregon’s longstanding practice of connecting to federal tax law by freezing connection as of Dec. 31, 2024. Fortunately, the bill died. It would have complicated tax compliance and administration for individual and business taxpayers even as the state’s tax-competitiveness rankings continue to slip. Between 2019 and 2025, Oregon’s overall ranking in the Tax Foundation’s State Tax Competitiveness Index fell from 7th to 30th. In the same index, Oregon’s corporate tax competitiveness now ranks 49th. HB 2092A would not have helped.

Campaign finance reform: Despite OBI’s interest in working this topic at the start of session precisely to avoid late-session chaos, legislative leaders continually put this work off until the session’s final weeks. And in the end, late-session efforts to advance technical fixes to the campaign finance package adopted in 2024 failed. Rather than passing technical fixes, the House Committee on Rules briefly considered delaying implementation of the law by four years, from 2027 to 2031. Despite compelling testimony from Secretary of State Tobias Read, who thoroughly explained the challenges his agency is facing in attempting to implement the law on a condensed timeline, lawmakers took no further action. In the wake of the Legislature’s failure, the Secretary of State’s Office must continue to implement a law all stakeholders agree needs fixing. OBI will continue to participate in the related rules advisory committee, offering feedback consistent with the legislative intent of HB 4024 (2024) and in line with our goal of promoting an equal playing field for all who engage in elections. OBI also will immediately begin to prepare a package of technical fixes to be considered in the 2026 legislative session. We are cautiously optimistic that lawmakers will be more prepared to advance such legislation at that time.

Wildfire litigation bills: Throughout the session, the Legislature considered several bills that would have undermined principles of due process and civil procedure. Many Oregonians who lost a great deal in the 2020 Labor Day fires are involved in litigation against PacifiCorp. Though lawmakers wanted them to be made whole, many were uncomfortable with proposals that would have done this. SB 926 would have penalized defendants simply for exercising their appeal rights. OBI worked against the bill in part because of the precedent it could set for defendants in future litigation. Fortunately, the bill failed to emerge from the Joint Committee on Ways and Means. Another bill, HB 3984, was a placeholder amended in the House to require PacifiCorp to pay plaintiffs for any taxes that might be owed on settlements and judgments related to wildfire damage claims. It also would have created a wildfire safety certification program administered by the Public Utility Commission. The bill passed the House on the last day of session but ultimately did not advance in the Senate.

‘Compensation cost’ allocation: One of the last bills passed this session, HB 5006 allocates $300 million “to state agencies for state employee compensation changes,” providing special appropriations for bargained-for compensation costs that should be managed within agency budgets. Even more interesting, the bill allocates $75 million “to state agencies for compensation changes driven by collective bargaining agreements for workers who are not state employees.” OBI will do a more comprehensive budget review in our end of session report.