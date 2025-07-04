4 planned In-N-Out locations in Metro-area



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

While In-N-Out made national news this month over their headquarters moving from their legendary California beginnings to Tennessee, they also have made news for their expansion into Oregon. This is a sign that Oregon is still attracting popular food brands known nationwide, even if some left Oregon like Cracker Barrel or closed like Shari’s.

Plans are advancing for In-N-Out’s first location in the Portland area. There is a site targeted in business district outside the Portland airport. The beloved California burger chain has submitted building and demolition permit applications for a site at 10565 S.W. Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. In 2021, they also filed a land-use application for a property on Northeast Evergreen Parkway in Hillsboro. Additionally, In-N-Out bought a former Village Inn restaurant at 17070 S.W. 72nd Ave., situated near Bridgeport Village in Tualatin. Earlier this year, they filed for permits after acquiring land at 13511 S.E. Third Way in Vancouver.