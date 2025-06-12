Tariffs Are Creating a New Tax on Summer: Your Guide

Tariffs are a tax on thousands of items Americans use to have fun during the summer. Here is the typical markup you can expect on popular items.
Summer. Time to hit the beach, have a barbecue, and catch some rays. And this year, it’s also time for taxes.
Tax Day was more than a month ago, but thanks to tariffs, you’ll be paying more for many summertime essentials. Turns out, a tariff is not only a tax on imports, it’s a tax on fun.
What happened: The U.S. put new tariffs on a wave of imports as part of a broader economic policy. That includes a lot of the essentials for summer.
Your relaxing lakeside weekend trip or Sunday softball game could cost significantly more.
The tally: Here’s how much more you and your family can expect to pay for imported summertime essentials thanks to the highest American tariffs in 90 years (which also coincided with the Great Depression, but that’s another story).
- Grills and grill utensils: +30% Tariff Tax (Also, many grill parts are subject to an additional 25% tariff dating back to 2018.)
- Swimming pools and wading pools: +35% Tariff Tax
- Fishing reels, rods, and hooks: +30% Tariff Tax
- Bicycles: +66% Tariff Tax
- Baseball and softball gloves: +30% Tariff Tax
- Sunscreen: +34% Tariff Tax
- Tennis and badminton rackets: +35% Tariff Tax
- Swimwear: + 57.8% Tariff Tax (27.8% + 30%)
- Beach Toys: +37.5% Tariff Tax
- Coolers: +55% Tariff Tax
- Tents and camping equipment: +37.5% Tariff Tax
- Garden hose: +37.5% Tariff Tax
- Sandals: +67.5% Tariff Tax
- Umbrellas: +37.5% Tariff Tax
- Beach Towels: +39% Tariff Tax
- Kites: +37.5% Tariff Tax
- Raincoats/ponchos: +55% Tariff Tax
- Fireworks: +35% Tariff Tax
- Sunglasses: +40% Tariff Tax
- Air conditioners: +55% Tariff Tax
- Cooling fans: +34.7% Tariff Tax (4.7% + 30%)
By the numbers: Tariffs won’t just cost you at the beach, but everywhere this summer. Here are some statistics to keep in mind:
- The tariffs that have been imposed to date will cost the typical American household about $4,000 .
- The majority (59%) of Americans think international trade is more positive than negative for their standard of living.
- More than 41 million American jobs depend on trade , and eight million American jobs are supported by international companies investing in the U.S.
What’s next: If these tariffs stick, expect a summer of steady, stealthy inflation.
Your days at the beach will still be breezy. Just more expensive.
Disclaimer: Articles featured on Oregon Report are the creation, responsibility and opinion of the authoring individual or organization which is featured at the top of every article.