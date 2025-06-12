Tariffs Are Creating a New Tax on Summer: Your Guide



BY US Chamber of Commerce,

Tariffs are a tax on thousands of items Americans use to have fun during the summer. Here is the typical markup you can expect on popular items.

Summer. Time to hit the beach, have a barbecue, and catch some rays. And this year, it’s also time for taxes.

Tax Day was more than a month ago, but thanks to tariffs, you’ll be paying more for many summertime essentials. Turns out, a tariff is not only a tax on imports, it’s a tax on fun.

What happened: The U.S. put new tariffs on a wave of imports as part of a broader economic policy. That includes a lot of the essentials for summer.

Your relaxing lakeside weekend trip or Sunday softball game could cost significantly more.

The tally: Here’s how much more you and your family can expect to pay for imported summertime essentials thanks to the highest American tariffs in 90 years (which also coincided with the Great Depression, but that’s another story ).

By the numbers: Tariffs won’t just cost you at the beach, but everywhere this summer. Here are some statistics to keep in mind:

What’s next: If these tariffs stick, expect a summer of steady, stealthy inflation.

Your days at the beach will still be breezy. Just more expensive.