Portland Defendant Charged with Failing to Obey a Lawful Order Near Local ICE Office

A Portland, Oregon defendant made a first appearance in federal court today after being charged with failing to obey a lawful order Monday near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Eli Victor McKenzie, 21, has been charged by information with a misdemeanor offense.

McKenzie made a first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on conditions pending future court proceedings.

Misdemeanor failure to obey a lawful order is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in custody.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service (FPS) and the FBI. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

An information is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.