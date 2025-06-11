Pay optional cafe opens in Portland



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Makin’ Groceries, a café at 7137 N.E. Freemont St. that lets diners pay as much as they can afford for Cajun cuisine, even if that amount is zero. The goal of the nonprofit Landing Paper Planes, which operates the café, is to offer meals to people during the day so they can dine with dignity, even if they don’t have money, and offset the cost of the largesse through income generated by a weekend fine dining establishment called Parish.

This model is similar to a previous pay-option eatery called Panera Cares. That last five years before clsoing in Portland and at other locations across America.

Staff is trained to welcome everyone equally, no matter what their economic status, and offer them food. The café, which will offer books, games, and possibly access to laptops, will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the reservation-only Parish fine dining restaurant will operate at night and offer changing menu options for five-course meals.