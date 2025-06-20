NFIB outlines legislative priorities for the 119th Congress

By NFIB,
Top small business legislative priorities include:
- Taxes – NFIB advocates to protect small business owners from tax increases, burdensome paperwork, and unnecessary audits; make permanent the helpful small business and individual provisions of the tax code; and restore lower corporate taxes for smaller businesses. Critically, this includes extension of provisions of the tax code set to expire at the end of 2025, including the 20% Small Business Deduction.
- Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirements – NFIB supports a full repeal of the beneficial ownership reporting requirements.
- Reducing and Reforming Regulatory Burdens – NFIB supports proposals that reduce the regulatory burdens placed on small businesses and increase transparency and accountability in the regulatory process including the Prove It Act, the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act, the Guidance Out of Darkness (GOOD) Act, and the Guidance Clarity Act.
- Energy – NFIB supports proposals that remove burdensome red tape and regulations on energy producers.
- Americans with Disabilities Act Reform – NFIB supports Congressional efforts to protect small businesses from frivolous lawsuits of alleged Americans with Disability Act (ADA) violations.
- Labor – NFIB opposes burdensome employment mandates and regulatory overreach on small businesses.
- Healthcare – NFIB supports affordable, flexible, and predictable health insurance options for small business owners and their employees.
- Competition – In recent years, NFIB believes certain large businesses have used their market dominance to take advantage of small business owners, hindering the growth of small businesses.
- Right to Repair – NFIB supports the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, which would guarantee access to vehicle repair and maintenance data for independent auto repair shops.
- Swipe Fees – NFIB supports increased competition in the credit card network processing market and supports concepts such as those in the Credit Card Competition Act.
