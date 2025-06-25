Dozens of flights into PDX dropped



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

As Americans brace for an uncertain economy, airlines are cutting back schedules, including those flying to and from Portland International Airport, according to The Business Journals, which analyzed schedule data from Cirium Inc. The review showed 32 fewer flights at PDX on May 22 than in April, with 25 of those cuts by Alaska Airlines while Frontier and Spirit each cut four flights. Alaska cut flights between Portland and both Medford and San Jose, while Frontier cut flights to Phoenix and Spirit trimmed flights to Las Vegas. However, PDX officials said overall flights at the airport are up compared with 2024, with 1,945 more flights expected between May and September.