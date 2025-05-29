U.S. Senate passes bill rescinding bad California auto mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 27, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, applauds the passage of H.J. Res. 88. NFIB sent a letter to the U.S. Senate in support of the resolution, which if enacted will rescind the federal waiver granted to California to implement more stringent vehicle emissions standards and require that 100% of new passenger vehicle sales be zero-emissions by 2035. A vote in favor of H.J. Res. 88 was considered an NFIB Key Vote in the 119th Congress.

“California’s waiver authority under the Clean Air Act enables the state to impose de facto electric vehicle (EV) mandates that extend beyond its borders, impacting millions of small businesses across the country. Over a dozen states have adopted California’s standards, effectively allowing a single state’s policymakers to dictate vehicle regulations nationwide,” said Adam Temple, NFIB Senior Vice President for Advocacy. “This is an overreach that imposes costly and unrealistic mandates on small business owners, most of whom do not have the financial means to comply with these regulations.

“According to a recent member ballot, 90% of NFIB members believe that Congress should lift regulatory burdens to reduce transportation costs of goods for small businesses. Additionally, 96% of NFIB members believe the federal government should not ban or restrict the purchase of consumer products like gas-powered vehicles. These results reflect a simple truth: small business owners need reliable and affordable transportation choices.”

Read the full letter of support to Members of Congress here.

