Oregon drops in key business rating



By Oregon Business & Industry,

Oregon Drops: Oregon fell to 44th in Chief Executive’s annual Best and Worst States for Business ranking, which was released on April 28. Oregon’s 2025 ranking is one place lower than its 2024 ranking. Oregon now ranks higher than only Washington, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, New York and California.

About the Ranking: Chief Executive bases its rankings on survey data involving more than 650 CEOs. Key considerations this year include state-level policy stability – particularly important given the rapidly changing federal landscape – taxation, regulatory climate and the availability of talented employees.

Not Surprising: Oregon’s decline further into the survey’s bottom-10 states for business is not surprising. In 2024, Oregon dropped seven places in CNBC’s annual America’s Top States for Business ranking. The state ranked near the bottom of CNBC’s ranking for business friendliness, besting only New York and New Jersey. On April 23, multiple economists discussed the state’s economic problems during a sobering hearing held by the Senate Committee on Labor and Business.

Why it Matters: Oregon needs thriving businesses to create jobs and generate revenue for public services. As the state’s business climate continues to deteriorate, Oregon businesses will look increasingly to invest in other states, a trend covered recently in an eye-opening study by Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.

Policies vs. Prosperity: Oregon’s steadily eroding business climate should motivate legislators to seek improvements, including proposals contained in OBI’s Oregon Competitiveness Agenda. Instead, many policies under consideration during the current legislative session – including one that would make striking workers eligible for unemployment benefits – would erode the state’s competitiveness even further.

Learn More: Read OBI’s Oregon Competitiveness here. Check out OBI’s lists of job killer bills here and job creator bills here.