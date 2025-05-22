NFIB on one big-beautiful bill



Small businesses support one of the most pro-small business pieces of legislation in recent history

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 21, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, announced the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will be an NFIB Key Vote for the 119th Congress. NFIB sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives urging a vote in favor of the legislation and expressing strong support for its historic pro-Main Street policies.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes the most important thing Congress can do to help small businesses and their workers – increasing and making the Small Business Deduction permanent,” said Adam Temple, NFIB Senior Vice President for Advocacy. “The bill also provides a tax cut for small business owners through lower individual rates, encourages new capital investments, and helps small business owners provide greater health care benefits to their employees. Members of Congress have a historic opportunity to provide over 33 million small business owners with permanent tax relief and NFIB strongly encourages them to do so.”

