Tobacco flavor ban comes at a huge cost



By Vera Pool

National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, representing Oregon and Washington

As a law enforcement veteran serving our Oregon for fifty-four years and a representative for the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, I have seen firsthand how well-intentioned policies can backfire. The push to ban flavored tobacco will cost Oregon $180 million a biennium when we are already facing fiscal pressure and possible cuts to social services. While some may claim these bans protect youth and public health, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Only two states have enacted statewide flavor bans and the strategy is failing. Massachusetts implemented one of the strictest flavored tobacco bans in the nation. Instead of reducing demand, the ban fueled an illegal market. Law enforcement has reported a surge in smuggling as consumers turned to unregulated sources. An annual report from the state’s multi-agency task force has documented so much contraband that authorities struggle to store it.

Oregon risks repeating these mistakes. Banning flavored tobacco won’t stop youth from accessing products—it will simply push sales underground. Illicit markets operate outside the law and divert law enforcement resources from more pressing public safety issues like violent crime.

Illicit vapes are the real crisis threatening youth. They are manufactured in unregulated factories overseas and are deliberately marketed to teens through social media. These products are made and sold without oversight, leaving kids and adults vulnerable to health risks. Despite federal efforts to curb illicit vape imports, the problem is overwhelming enforcement agencies.

If Oregon lawmakers are serious about protecting youth, they must focus on dismantling the illegal vape market instead of chasing a flawed flavored tobacco ban. This means cracking down on unlicensed distributors, increasing penalties for traffickers, and equipping law enforcement with the tools to combat illicit vape sales. It also means investing in education and prevention programs to help kids understand the dangers of illegal products.

The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice fights for equal justice for blacks and other minority communities. Our concern is that communities of color are disproportionately affected by flavor bans that lead to over-policing of marginalized communities, while failing to address the root problem. Instead of supporting community-led harm reduction strategies, bans drive economic activity into underground markets. To avoid these problems, Oregon policymakers should implement evidence-based solutions.

The good news is that other states have demonstrated how targeted enforcement and prevention efforts can work. Product directories empower law enforcement and retailers by clarifying which products are legal. New York has made significant progress in disrupting illegal vape supply chains by prioritizing enforcement against traffickers, showing tangible results in reducing youth access. Oregon should follow suit with common sense approaches instead of antiquated prohibitionism.

Ultimately, banning flavored tobacco is a dangerous distraction—a symbolic gesture that does little to protect kids. These bans create illicit markets, encourage smuggling, and divert resources from the more urgent fight against illegal vapes. If we truly care about public health, we must focus on real solutions.

Oregon leaders need to ask themselves: do they want headlines, or do they want real results? Can we afford the untold costs of a sure to fail strategy? Our communities deserve better than failed policies and misplaced priorities. Let’s focus on the right fight—stopping the illegal vape epidemic before it’s too late.