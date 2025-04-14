

4/9/25 Temporary Injunction Issued Against Oregon Project Labor Agreement Requirement

April 9, 2025

By Nicole Elgin and Lex Shvartsmann

Barran Liebman LLP Law

On March 24, 2025, Marion County Circuit Court Judge Thomas M. Hart issued a temporary injunction against Governor Tina Kotek’s 2024 Executive Order requiring Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) for many state-funded construction projects. We outlined EO 24-31 in a prior E-Alert, which you can find here.

The injunction resulted from a lawsuit brought against Governor Kotek in February by the Associated General Contractors, Oregon-Columbia Chapter (AGC) alongside several other contractor associations and construction firms. The lawsuit challenges the Governor’s authority to implement the requirements of EO 24-31 without involvement from the Oregon Legislature. According to the Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, “EO 24-31 seeks to change Oregon law without legislative authority and in direct violation of the separation of powers.”

Practically, the temporary injunction means that EO 24-31 is suspended from taking effect. The underlying lawsuit will proceed and will either result in a permanent block of the Order or a finding that its implementation was constitutional.

