New minimum wage rates announced



By Abby Fitts

Barran Liebman Law, LLP,

On April 11, 2025, Oregon’s Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson announced Oregon’s new minimum wage rates based on a 2.4% Consumer Price Index increase from March 2024 through March 2025. The annual automatic increases to Oregon’s minimum wage are effective each July 1 and are indexed to year-over-year inflation based on the CPI.

New Minimum Wage Rates

These are the new minimum hourly wage rates for each region in Oregon effective July 1, 2025:

Portland metro area within the urban growth boundary: $16.30

Standard minimum wage: $15.05

Non-urban Oregon: $14.05

The “standard minimum wage” applies to Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, and Yamhill counties as well as parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties outside the urban growth boundary.

Oregon’s non-urban minimum wage rate applies in Baker, Coos, Crook, Curry, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties.

Employers can determine if an employee is working within the urban growth boundary by referring to this Metro map.

Compliance Reminders

Employers should take the time now to ensure their wage rates are consistent with the new minimum wage rates and should remember that the minimum wage rate depends on where the employees perform their work. Employers are required to display an updated minimum wage poster in a conspicuous place. BOLI will make free, updated posters available for download on their website by June 15.

We are here to help. Please contact Abby Fitts at [email protected] or 503-276-2190, or your regular Barran Liebman attorney for assistance in reviewing your wage and hour compliance.