Mid-Session business update



By Oregon Business & Industry

During an April 15 webinar, the OBI policy and political affairs team discussed the 2025 legislative session, which had reached its halfway point. The webinar covered some of the session’s highest profile legislation, OBI’s Oregon Competitiveness Agenda and what Oregon business could expect during the session’s second half.

Topics include:

An overview of the session’s direction and challenges.

Legislation related to labor and employment issues, including SB 916, which would make unemployment benefits available to striking workers.

The potential for limited tax increases.

The Legislature’s response to federal tax policy.

The revenue and budget outlook.

Transportation funding.

Environmental policies.

Economic development and Oregon’s business climate.

Potential electoral policy changes.

Follow the link to watch a recording of the webinar.