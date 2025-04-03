3 Oregonians make Forbes billion list



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Forbes’ list of billionaires includes three Oregonians who built their businesses but juggled places on the 2025 list.

Oregon’s richest man, Phil Knight, cofounder and retired chief executive officer of Nike, and his family ranked 49th on the list with a net worth of $35.4 billion, down from 30th place in 2024 with a net worth of $40.9 billion. This year he and his wife, Penny, placed 10th on the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s list of the most generous donors.

Dutch Bros. cofounder and executive chairman Travis Boersma ranked 902nd on the Forbes list, up from 1,623 in 2024, with a net worth of $3.8 billion, an increase from $2 billion last year as the cold-brew drive-through expanded its locations to 1,000.

Tim Boyle, CEO of Columbia Sportswear, ranked 1,573, down from 1,496 in 2024, with a net worth of $2.3 billion, up from $2.1 billion last year.