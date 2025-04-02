$2M returned to consumers already in 2025



Oregon Division of Financial regulation consumer advocates return over $2 million to Oregonians in first quarter of 2025

By Oregon Division of Financial Regulation

Press Release,

Salem – In the first quarter of 2025, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) recovered over $2 million through the work of its consumer advocate and compliance teams.

DFR’s consumer advocates have extensive knowledge across many areas of regulation, including helping those experiencing difficulties with insurance, mortgages, banking products, securities, student loans, and a variety of other financial services regulated by the division.

“This $2 million returned to Oregonians is a testament to what we can do when state government works diligently to protect consumers and hold financial institutions accountable,” Gov. Tina Kotek said. “I applaud the continued commitment to ensuring fairness and justice in our financial system.”

In the first quarter of 2025, consumer advocates received 1,431 total complaints, which is up over the last quarter of 2024 when advocates saw 1,248 total complaints. Complaints in the insurance realm continue to lead the way, with 868 complaints filed so far this year. Mortgage service complaints is the next highest in areas DFR regulates with 55.

Here are a few examples of work DFR advocates have done this year:

The consumer sold a vehicle and notified her agent’s office to remove that vehicle from the policy and add her new vehicle. The agent acknowledged receipt of the request and added the replacement vehicle but never completed removing the vehicle that was sold. The consumer noticed months later that the sold vehicle was never removed from the policy and requested a correction. The agent’s office was only able to backdate the vehicle’s removal 30 days, so a request was submitted to the corporate office for help. The insurer was unwilling to process the removal back to the requested date, saying that the information did not meet its guidelines for backdating. The consumer then filed a complaint with DFR. After reviewing the complaint, the insurer confirmed that the consumer’s request to remove the vehicle was in the agent’s notes and processed the backdated removal of the vehicle and refunded the consumer $3,354.89.

The consumer called his dental insurer to make a plan change due to his primary dentist not being in-network with his new plan. The customer service representative told the consumer they would be allowed to complete this application change, even though it was outside of open enrollment. The application was processed, but the consumer received a letter a week later saying to change plans he would have to submit a special enrollment period (SEP) validation, which he did not qualify for. The consumer filed a complaint with DFR, and the division requested that based on the information provided, the insurer allow the plan change outside of open enrollment. The insurer agreed to this, allowing the consumer to continue to see his dentist.

The consumer experienced a significant hail event and reported a claim for roof damage. The company hired an independent adjuster to inspect the roof, and the inspection revealed minimal damage to only roof vents and downspouts. A small payment of $94.89 was issued. The consumer contacted a roofer who completed an inspection, documented the damage, and provided an estimate for a roof replacement. The insurer did not agree with the roofer’s assessment, so the consumer filed a complaint. After receiving the complaint, the insurer conducted an additional review of the roofer’s photos, which documented roof damage. The insurer agreed to have the roof reinspected, which resulted in an approval to pay for a roof replacement.

“I continue to be impressed at the level of professionalism, customer service, and expertise our consumer advocates display on a daily basis,” said Andrew R. Stolfi, Oregon’s insurance commissioner and director of the Department of Consumer and Business Services. “They continue to work at a high level through extremely complex issues, which often leads to money back to Oregonians.”

In 2024, DFR recovered nearly $9 million for consumers and handled nearly 5,500 complaints.

“Our team continues to put its expertise to work for the benefit of Oregonians,” said DFR Administrator TK Keen. “Their work gets money back into the pockets of hard-working consumers, and gives them peace of mind knowing there are people who go to bat for them every day.”

Anyone who may need a consumer advocate can call 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email [email protected] for insurance related issues and [email protected] for financial-related issues.

Here is the list of complaints through the first quarter of 2025:

Quarter 1 2025 (January to March) Total Banking 14 14 Check casher 1 1 Collection agency 8 8 Consumer finance 15 15 Credit union 48 48 Debt buyer 2 2 Debt management service provider 1 1 Insurance 868 868 Manufactured structure dealer 1 1 Money transmitter 18 18 Mortgage banker/broker 5 5 Mortgage servicer 55 55 Other 5 5 Pawn broker 2 2 Payday Loans 1 1 Pre need provider 1 1 Securities 23 23 Student loan 31 31 Virtual currency 0 0 Not regulated by DFR: All Other 57 57 Not regulated by DFR: Banking 16 16 Not regulated by DFR: Credit unions 4 4 Not regulated by DFR: Insurance 250 462 Total complaints: 1,431 1,431 Recoveries $2,021,766 $2,021,766

