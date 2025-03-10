Wyden: Fair pay for truckers



Wyden, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Secure Fair Pay for Truckers Working Overtime

By Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden,

Washington D.C.— U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said today he has joined Senate colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation that would ensure truckers are compensated fairly for the hours that they are on the clock, including overtime.

“Truck drivers are a central part of Oregon’s fast-moving economy, and they should be fairly compensated for their labor,” said Wyden. “I’ve heard throughout my nearly 1100 town halls how rural areas especially need career opportunities for young Oregonians and veterans. I’ll continue to keep my foot on the pedal for initiatives like this to help workers get their fair share and make it easier for small businesses and consumers to send and receive their outstanding Oregon goods.”

In response to an Executive Order by former President Biden, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a Freight and Logistics Supply Chain Assessment in February 2022, which highlights high turnover rates and compensation issues in the trucking industry. Among its recommendations, the Department called on Congress to repeal the motor carrier provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to allow truckers to earn fair overtime pay.

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act would repeal the motor carrier provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, which excludes many truckers from overtime protections enjoyed by other workers.

The legislation was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif., and Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. In addition to Wyden, the legislation is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is supported by Teamsters and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“The exclusion of truck drivers from federal overtime protections must come to an end,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “The Teamsters Union is proud to support the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act, which will right the decades long wrong that serves only to harm drivers to the benefit of their employers.”