Rescinded Executive Orders Impact Federal Contractors



By Nicole Elgin and Lex Shvartsmann

By Barran Liebman Law,

On March 14, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order titled “Additional Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions.” This EO rescinded several prior EOs and other Memoranda and Determinations, including EO 14026 (increasing the Minimum Wage for Federal Contractors) and EO 14126 (Investing in America and Investing in American Workers). A link to the White House’s announcement is available here.

EO 14026: Increasing the Minimum Wage or Federal Contractors

This EO from April 2021 increased the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour with annual adjustments for inflation. As of January 1, 2025, that minimum wage had already increased to $17.75 per hour.

EO 14126: Investing in America and Investing In American Workers

This EO from September 2024 directed federal agencies to prioritize project labor agreements, collective bargaining agreements, voluntary union recognition, and employer neutrality, amongst other factors. The EO had specific implementation priorities and approaches, including that agencies should include those type of labor agreements as specific selection factors for federal financial award recipients.

President’s Trump’s revocation of this order means that the Department of Labor will no longer be enforcing the requirements of EO 14026 and federal agencies are no longer required to follow the prioritization agenda from EO 14126.

Webinar Alert: Barran Liebman attorney Nicole Elgin will be covering several recent changes from the National Labor Relations Board and what they mean for unionized and non-unionized employers alike at our upcoming Barran Liebman webinar on April 8, 2025. Click this link to register for this webinar.

For questions on this alert or labor relations, contact Barran Liebman attorney Nicole Elgin at 503-276-2109 or [email protected].