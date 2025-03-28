NFIB: The Paid Act



The Ensuring Workers Get PAID Act allows business owners to correct minor employment law violations before facing penalties

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 26, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, sent a letter to Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06) in strong support of his legislation, the Ensuring Workers Get PAID Act. This legislation would reinstate and codify the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program, which provided small businesses flexibility to self-report and correct minor wage and hour violations before incurring a penalty.

“Small businesses overwhelmingly support the PAID program,” said Dylan Rosnick, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations. “Unlike larger businesses, many small businesses do not have dedicated compliance officers or human resources departments, leaving the business owner responsible for handling payroll in-house. The PAID program was successful in helping small business owners correct unintended errors before incurring costly penalties. As Congress looks to deliver pro-growth economic and regulatory policies, reinstating the PAID program would help honest small business owners correct minor violations and comply with the law.”

Read the full letter to Rep. Grothman here.