Lawsuit: Mandatory work meetings that discuss unionization



Amazon v. NLRB concerns mandatory workplace meetings that discuss unionization

By NFIB,

NFIB’s brief argues two main points: 1) the NLRB’s decision misunderstands the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings regarding unwilling listeners, and 2) the NLRB’s decision regulates speech, not conduct, because enforcement depends on examination of the ideas communicated, not the action itself.

NFIB has been active in protecting employer free speech against encroachment from both the federal and state governments. NFIB is currently challenging a Minnesota law that similarly restricts employer free speech in the workplace.

