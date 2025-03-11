35 brewery closes



By Oregon Small Business Association Foundation,

Nearly three dozen taprooms, brewpubs, and craft breweries shuttered their doors in 2024, making it what the Oregon Beverage Alliance called the “Hardest Year for Oregon Craft Brewers,” according to a KPTV report. Since the pandemic, Oregon has seen 75 such businesses close, nearly half of those last year. Sam Pecoraro, brewmaster at Von Ebert Brewing and president of the Oregon Brewers Guild, attributed the closures to inflation, supply chain issues, the pandemic, employee shortages, and a downward trend in drinking. A decline in tourism may have contributed to slower sales. If the Oregon Legislature increases taxes on alcohol to reduce consumption, craft brewers and other manufacturers could see an even greater downturn.