

Death Tax Repeal Act Would Immediately Help Family-Run Small Businesses

By NFIB,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 18, 2025) – The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, sent letters to Sen. John Thune (SD), Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04), and Rep. Sanford Bishop (GA-02) in strong support of their legislation, the Death Tax Repeal Act. This legislation would permanently eliminate the death tax on family-run small businesses.

“NFIB appreciates Senator Thune, Congressman Feenstra, and Congressman Bishop for introducing common sense legislation for family-run small businesses,” said NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations Kelsey Snyder. “Taxing small business owners at death is wrong. The death tax discourages savings and investments, reduces wages and job creation, and is a leading cause of dissolution for thousands of family-run businesses. This bill will help keep family businesses in the family and prevent them from being acquired by larger competitors.”

Read the full letter to Sen. John Thune here.

Read the full letter to Rep. Randy Feenstra and Rep. Sanford Bishop here.