County eyes 50% lodging tax hike



By Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association,

County Proposes 50% TLT Increase: The Tillamook County Commissioners are rushing to propose a 50% increase in the transient lodging tax (TLT) be added to the May ballot. The hike increases the TLT from 10% to 15% and could raise costs for your guests, deter bookings, and put the county at a competitive disadvantage compared to neighboring areas. Industry members in the county are encouraged to take action now by attending public hearings and contacting Tillamook County Commissioners to oppose this increase. Tillamook County will hold three public hearings: 2 on January 29, and the final session on February 12 at 10 am. Email Commissioners directly and share your concerns.