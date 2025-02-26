Consumer advocates recover $9M for Oregonians

Oregon Division of Financial Regulation consumer advocates recovered almost $9 million for Oregonians in 2024; nearly $2 million in fourth quarter

By Oregon Division of Financial Regulation

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR), through its consumer advocates, recovered $8,964,423 for Oregonians in 2024, with $1,956,485 of that coming in the fourth quarter of the year.

“The state works hard to make sure everyone is treated fairly,” Gov. Tina Kotek said. “The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation’s consumer advocates are doing exactly that – helping Oregonians navigate complex insurance issues and recovering their hard-earned dollars. At a time when Oregonians face increased costs of living, this work is essential to leveling the playing field against big corporations.”

DFR’s consumer advocates field calls every day from concerned and confused Oregonians over insurance and financial issues from institutions and licensed professionals that are regulated by the division. These advocates have extensive industry knowledge, allowing them to analyze often complex issues.

Insurance continues to produce the majority of complaints filed with 794 complaints in the fourth quarter and 3,357 total in 2024.

“A lot of money went directly back to Oregonians and I could not be more proud of the work of our consumer advocates,” said Andrew R. Stolfi, Oregon insurance commissioner and director of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. “We are here and working for consumers across the state and are committed to do everything we can to assist people with questions or problems in the insurance and financial fields.”

Below are a few examples of the work of DFR advocates during the fourth quarter:

· A consumer’s home suffered damage from a backup of the sewer into their kitchen. The damages were immediately cleaned up and removal of contaminated materials took place the next day. There was no question of this being a covered claim, but the company delayed issuing any payments based on discrepancies in the estimates. After filing a complaint, certain payments were finally issued, but there were still disputes over the total amounts owed. During our review, the advocate discussed the claim in depth with the insurer, offering suggestions on how to reconcile these differences. The claim has now progressed at a greater pace and payments totaling $122,633.50 have been issued.

· A consumer settled an auto total-loss claim and was provided the settlement documentation and payment for $10,720.71. The insurer began its process to recoup expenses from the other insurer and identified that the amount paid to consumer was supposed to be for $7,149.14. However, the claims adjuster had mistakenly used total loss settlement figures from a different, unrelated claim. The insurer attempted to recover the overpayment from the consumer, who indicated they were unable to pay the amount back. After receiving the complaint, the insurer agreed to withdraw its reimbursement request for $3,571.57.

· A consumer moved certificates of deposit (CDs) from their bank to a broker-dealer that was offering a better rate. Due to a delay, the transaction was never completed and the rate at the bank was now better than the broker-dealer’s rate, so the consumer decided to move the funds back to the bank. However, the broker-dealer did not close out the single CD; they closed out the entire account due to an error on the withdrawal form that resulted in penalties for surrendering bonds that had not yet fully matured. Both the bank and the broker-dealer made a mistake in the transaction, but after asking the broker-dealer why they did not seek clarification before processing the transaction, they agreed to reimburse the consumer the entire amount of the loss of $1,617.03.

“We have some of the best professionals advocating for Oregon consumers – whether they have been taken advantage of or simply need help with a question,” said DFR Administrator TK Keen. “Our staff makes sure Oregonians get the assistance they need, resulting in meaningful recoveries across the state.”

Anyone who may need a consumer advocate can call 1-888-877-4894 (toll-free) or email [email protected] for insurance questions and [email protected] for financial services questions.

Here is the list of the consumer advocacy complaints all four quarters of 2024:

2024 consumer advocacy complaints (opened quarterly) Quarter 1 (January to March) Quarter 2 (April to June) Quarter 3 (July to September) Quarter 4 (October to December) Total Banking 11 20 5 12 48 Collection agency 4 6 5 4 33 Consumer finance 14 10 15 19 58 Credit union 35 25 41 38 139 Debt buyer 0 0 2 0 2 Debt management service provider 3 2 3 4 12 Insurance 920 792 851 794 3,357 Licensing 0 0 0 0 0 Manufactured structure dealer 1 1 1 2 5 Money transmitter 37 32 28 25 122 Mortgage banker/broker 8 10 11 4 33 Mortgage servicer 89 60 41 44 234 Other 13 5 0 5 23 Pawn broker 1 1 2 0 4 Payday Loans 2 0 0 0 2 Pre need provider 0 1 0 0 1 Securities 19 12 15 12 58 Student loan 28 17 16 14 75 Title loan 0 0 0 0 0 Virtual currency 0 1 0 0 1 Not regulated by DFR: All Other 44 67 66 45 222 Not regulated by DFR: Banking 21 18 7 8 54 Not regulated by DFR: Credit unions 8 5 4 2 19 Not regulated by DFR: Insurance 251 230 261 215 957 Total: 1,509 1,315 1,374 1,247 5,445 Recoveries: $3,129,309 $2,289,826 $1,588,803 $1,956,485 $,8,964,423

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation protects consumers and regulates insurance, depository institutions, trust companies, securities, and consumer financial products and services. The division is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest consumer protection and business regulatory agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.