Wage Garnishments Have Changed

By Hannah LaChance & Lex Shvartsmann

Barran Liebman LLP Law,

1/7/25 — On January 1st, 2025, numerous changes were implemented affecting employers. Among those changes was an update to the amount of wages protected from garnishments under SB 1595 (2024).

When calculating a payment pursuant to a writ of garnishment, employers must exempt from garnishment the greater of 75% of the employee’s disposable earnings or a minimum exemption set by law. Currently, the minimum exemption is $254 when the payment covers a period of one week or less, and for any pay period longer than one week the exemption is calculated by multiplying $254 by the number of days for which the earnings are paid, divided by seven.

SB 1595 sets a new, increased minimum exemption rate and establishes a method for re-calculating this number in future years.

From January 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025, the following minimum exemption amounts will apply:

Where the pay period is 1 week: $305

Where the pay period is 2 weeks: $611

Where the pay period is a half-month: $655

For any period longer than 1 week: $305 multiplied by the number of days for which the earnings are paid divided by seven and rounded to the nearest dollar.

The minimum exemption will again be adjusted on July 1st of each coming year, eventually reaching the minimum wage then in effect multiplied by 30 in 2027 and beyond.

