Portland business makes Seahawk Sponsorship



By Oregon Small Business Association,

Portland-based Brightside Windows, the official jersey patch sponsor of the Portland Trail Blazers, has extended its team sponsorship to the Seattle Seahawks, providing its logo for the microphones used at press conferences and its press conference landing page, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. Brightside, which manufactures windows and exterior doors and sells them from both Portland and Seattle, is the latest company to sponsor the Seahawks, joining Zillow, which gained a large sign at the north end of Lumen Field, and Umpqua Bank, which is sponsoring a suite at the field. Brightside, No. 29 on The Business Journal’s list of Oregon and Southwest Washington’s fastest-growing companies, posted earnings of $5.17 million last year, an increase from $4.02 in 2022.